They bill you more – Beverly Osu on being famous in Lagos

Osu recently appeared as a guest on The Discourse with Ken radio segment where she debunked the misconception about receiving freebies and discounts as a celebrity. She stressed that being popular comes with burdens that people don't know of, one of which is the inability to go out without being spotted.

"I have evolved and grown but the burdens that come with it are a lot. I can't go to the market anymore and I really used to love to go to the market to buy my peppers and tomatoes by myself. Now I can't even dare it, I would be recognised straight away so I can't even do it. I used to go to Balogun market by myself but I stopped," she said.

When asked if she receives discounts because of her celebrity status she responded, "They bill you more o! But it's a two-way street."

The actress continued debunking the myths about stardom, including not being able to shop online using her own social media accounts for fear of being overcharged.

She said, "Sometimes they bill you more and sometimes they give you a discount and that discount comes with a cost. Sometimes you want to buy something off Instagram, and then you have to send someone else to buy the stuff for you because you can't use your page. If you do, they are going to charge you more and even if they give you for free they will beg for ten million posts."