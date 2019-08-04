Nigerian musician, Augustine Kelechi, popularly known as Tekno and four others may be prosecuted and sentenced to two years imprisonment for shooting a music video publicly with strippers dancing seductively in a truck, Punch reports.

On Friday, August 2, 2019, Tekno was seen around the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge in Lagos, dancing with the semi-clad women, spraying them with money and spanking their buttocks.

The act contravenes Section 136 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The section provides that “any person who commits any act of gross indecency with another person in public commits an offence and liable to a conviction to three years imprisonment”.

Section 134 (a) further states that “an indecent act in a public place makes both parties engaging in the act liable to imprisonment for two years”.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Signage and Advertising Agency, LASSAA has suspended the licence of Provision Media System Limited, the advertising agency, whose display truck was used to shoot the video.

In a statement signed by its Chief Executive Officer, Mobolaji Sanusi, the agency said the suspension of the ad agency would subsist until the completion of investigation.

The statement reads in part: “The Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency has suspended, pending final investigation, the practicing licence of an advertising firm, Provision Media System Limited, over indecent advertisement around the Lekki/Ikoyi toll gate.”

LASSAA also accused the advertising agency of using unregistered mobile advertising truck with no valid registration “illegally deployed in engaging in abysmally debasing projection of semi-nude women for several hours around the Lekki/Ikoyi toll gate.”

“We wish to state, without equivocation, that no outdoor mobile advert truck within the jurisdiction of our dear state is licensed to display such crass immorality of the calibre that the owner(s) of this unregistered truck exhibited on our roads over the weekend.”

LASSAA further said after concluding its investigation on the matter, the full weight of the law, as enshrined in the agency’s extant law, would be meted out to the company owning this erring outdoor mobile truck, Punch reports.

However, the management of Pro-Vision Media Systems Limited, has denied ownership of the truck.

The advertising agency said the truck had been sold to a third party since October 2018.

The statement read in part, “Pro-Vision wishes to inform the general public that the company did not partake in and was not responsible for the open display by semi-nude women on a public road in Lekki, Lagos as reported in the social media.

“Although the truck with vehicle registration number APP 713 XL which conveyed the semi-nude women is registered in the name of Pro-Vision, the company had sold the said truck since October, 2018 and transferred ownership and possession of the truck to the buyer who represented that the truck was to be used for haulage.”

However, Tekno has not issued any statement to react to his controversial video shoot in Lagos.