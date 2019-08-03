On Friday night in Lagos, on August 2nd, 2019, a transparent Truck carrying dancing girls dressed in Bikinis was spotted at the Lekki toll. The girls, four in number, formed a circle around a pole in a scene reminiscent of exotic dancers in a gentlemen’s club. A man was seen dancing with them. The video was recorded on a mobile phone by a commuter behind the Truck who provided a running commentary over the duration of the recording. Click below to see the video.

Social media stats

The video was posted on Twitter by user @keneike and the user engagement figures have grown exponentially. When Business Insider first saw the video around 3:30pm on Saturday, August 3rd, it had 68k views with 461 comments, 1,331 retweets, and 1,674 likes. By 6:04pm, those numbers had swelled to 129k views, 780 comments, 2,088 retweets, and 3,341 likes. They continue to grow as of this writing.

Who is behind this?

The man in the Truck dancing with the girls is Augustine Miles Kelechi, aka popular Nigerian musican Tekno. Music video director TG Omori, with the Twitter handle @boy_director, was tagged more than once in the thread under the video by random users and his Twitter page has retweets of the viral video. Tekno was reportedly shooting a video for a song titled “Agege” which features rapper Zlatan Ibile.

From “Man in the box” to Girls in the Truck

The Tekno video shoot that utilizes goldfish-bowl transparency to grab attention is similar to the "Man in the box" from May of 2018. Last year, also in Lagos, a man was spotted in a billboard stand which had been converted to an office close to the Oriental Hotel. Interestingly enough, this isn't far from where Tekno was spotted.

Awareness campaigns in the digital age

Per the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), there are 173 million mobile phone subscriptions (GSM) and 122 million data (internet) subscribers (GSM) in Nigeria as at June 2019. Estimates (not from the NCC) of active social media users in Nigeria are around 24 million. With figures like that, Brands and public figures are taking advantage of smartphone proliferation as a bridge to wider recognition with attention-grabbing publicity stunts.