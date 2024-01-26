Take a look at this homeless piece of sh*t - Tacha claps back at Mummy Zee

On Friday, January 26, 2024, the reality TV star dragged Mummy Zee, the woman who gained popularity for saying on X she wakes up 4am everyday to cook for her husband.

In a blistering clap back, Tacha did not hold back as she retaliated against Mummy Zee's comment. Tacha referred to the housewife as a "homeless piece of sh*t" with "zero self-esteem." Tacha also said that she "hoped" that Mummy Zee use the funding she received "through begging" to provide a quality education for her daughter.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Tacha's tweet reads: "Take a look at this homeless piece of sh*t with zero self-esteem. Zomb*e that has zero ability to think for herself at her big age!! Really hope you use all that community funds you got from begging to actually send your daughter to a good school! that way she doesn’t turn out this stup!d “hat!ng on a fellow woman because it is popular to do so!!"

Tacha did not stop there. She also took a jab at the housewife's husband, and she expressed regret about praising her on her podcast.

She continued: "Waking up 4am to cook rubbish for a long-throat hungry looking man. See!! it’ll never be my fault y’all don’t understand 'context' and to even think I was praising this fool on an episode of the Big Friday show is just funny."

This stems from Tacha's comment during her time on the Spill With Phyna podcast, where she touched on the issue of waking up early to cook.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tacha said, "You dey wake up at 4am to dey cook. What nonsense are you cooking? What rubbish are you cooking? Oga drag your chef and tell him 'Oga, my husband goes to work at seven in the morning so you have to wake up at four. He wants pounded yam.'"

However, on January 24, 2024, Mummy Zee's fan brought this to her attention on X, saying, "Tacha dey talk to you anyhow o. U nur go cook her?" And then she responded, "Person wey no get sense."

Pulse Nigeria