Stephanie Coker speaks about recent trend of celebrity marriages crashing

"Celebrity marriages are not constantly crashing. They are just the most publicised," she said. "Medical professionals, lawyers, bankers, the list goes on, they also get divorced," she wrote.

"Stop using celebrity marriages to encourage/deter you from tying the knot. This is my message to team 'my marriage will work in Jesus name' commenters."

Coker's statement may be connected to the recent news of Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz's marriage collapse.

JJC Skillz took to his Instagram page on Thursday, June 30, 2022, where he announced their split.

"Dear Friends and family I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted we shared a lot of things together and have created 2 beautiful children. The last two years have been extremely difficult for us," he wrote.

"I know I have tried my best to fix things but I believe it is beyond repair now. 3 months ago and at Funke's insistence I moved out of the house and apart from AMVCA have not been able to get Funke to sit down in an amicable manner to discuss the future of our relationship."