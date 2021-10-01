RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sound Sultan's widow celebrates him on their wedding anniversary

Farida and Sound Sultan would have celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary today.

The late Sound Sultan and his wife Farida Fasasi [Instagram/FaridaFasasi]

Farida Fasasi the widow of late Nigerian music star, Sound Sultan, has celebrated him on what would have been their twelfth anniversary.

The mother of three took to her Instagram page on Friday, October 1, 2021, where she celebrated the music star.

"Aboo 1st of October, our family and friends gathered to share our joy and celebrate with us as we sealed our beautiful love in marriage," she wrote.

"The song "love language" is a testament of our decision to weather the storm together above our tribe, tongues and religion."

"Death has separated us but in my heart you are irreplaceable. I love you always and forever. happy 12 years anniversary baby."

The singer passed away on Sunday, July 11, at the age of 44, after battling throat cancer.

