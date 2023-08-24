Sound Sultan was one of the nicest people I ever met - 2face

Speaking on the Afrobeats Podcast with Adesola, the singer found himself at a loss for words trying to find the words to describe the late singer. He was asked how the loss of his dear friend affected him and he was silent for a few seconds, evidently emotional.

He said, "Sultan, I don't know...he was one of the 'goodest', if I can use that word. he was one of the 'goodest' people you can ever come across."

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuface noted that after the Sound Sultan's death, it took him a long time to acknowledge and accept the fact that he was gone. Describing his disbelief at the time, he stated that he initially thought it was a joke when he got the sad news. He also disclosed that his friend had a late diagnosis of his cancer and that it was initially diagnosed as malaria after running tests in the country.

He said, "For a long time, I did not accept that fact, it was like a joke. The diagnosis was late, he did tests in Nigeria, We thought it was malaria but I don't want to get into all that." He refused to say more after that.

Sound Sultan passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the age of 44 following a hard-fought battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of cancer. The news of his death shook the core of Nigerians at the time.

It may have been two years since his passing, but clearly, Tuface is still moved by it.

ADVERTISEMENT