ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sound Sultan was one of the nicest people I ever met - 2face

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The two were friends for over 20 years before Sultan passed away.

Tuface Idibia gets emotional talking about Sound Sultan
Tuface Idibia gets emotional talking about Sound Sultan

Recommended articles

Speaking on the Afrobeats Podcast with Adesola, the singer found himself at a loss for words trying to find the words to describe the late singer. He was asked how the loss of his dear friend affected him and he was silent for a few seconds, evidently emotional.

He said, "Sultan, I don't know...he was one of the 'goodest', if I can use that word. he was one of the 'goodest' people you can ever come across."

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuface noted that after the Sound Sultan's death, it took him a long time to acknowledge and accept the fact that he was gone. Describing his disbelief at the time, he stated that he initially thought it was a joke when he got the sad news. He also disclosed that his friend had a late diagnosis of his cancer and that it was initially diagnosed as malaria after running tests in the country.

He said, "For a long time, I did not accept that fact, it was like a joke. The diagnosis was late, he did tests in Nigeria, We thought it was malaria but I don't want to get into all that." He refused to say more after that.

Sound Sultan passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the age of 44 following a hard-fought battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of cancer. The news of his death shook the core of Nigerians at the time.

It may have been two years since his passing, but clearly, Tuface is still moved by it.

ADVERTISEMENT

See the interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sound Sultan was one of the nicest people I ever met - 2face

Sound Sultan was one of the nicest people I ever met - 2face

They are so far off - Burna Boy on reports that he is worth $22 million

They are so far off - Burna Boy on reports that he is worth $22 million

What we know so far about Jade Osiberu's upcoming movie 'Everything Scatter'

What we know so far about Jade Osiberu's upcoming movie 'Everything Scatter'

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw wants the NYSC program to be scrapped

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw wants the NYSC program to be scrapped

Chike continues Pop exploration 1 year after 'The Brother's Keeper'

Chike continues Pop exploration 1 year after 'The Brother's Keeper'

Tolanibaj refuses to end ship with Neo on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Tolanibaj refuses to end ship with Neo on 'BBNaija All Stars'

I really wanted to be a superhero when I was a child - Burna Boy

I really wanted to be a superhero when I was a child - Burna Boy

Rema's 'Calm Down' makes Spotify's global Songs of Summer 2023 list

Rema's 'Calm Down' makes Spotify's global Songs of Summer 2023 list

'The Black Book' is coming to Netflix in September

'The Black Book' is coming to Netflix in September

Pulse Sports

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Singer Simi strongly condemned 'Big Brother Naija' star Seyi Awolowo for his comments made during the show.

He needs to be flogged - Simi drags 'BBNaija All Stars' housemate Seyi

Tiwa Savage advices women to date men who would treat them to luxurious things

It's better to cry with your Birkin - Tiwa Savage has a message for women

OJ Blaq

Ghanaian celebrities who died at the peak of their prime

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid has tragically lost his mother [Cable NG]

Wizkid's mother has sadly passed away