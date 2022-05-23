RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

2Face Idibia visits Sound Sultan's grave in the United States of America

Odion Okonofua
2Face Idibia and Sound Sultan
Sound Sultan was buried in the United States of America.

Sound Sultan was buried in the United States of America.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Monday, May 23, 2022, where shared a video from his visit to the gravesite.

"Went to pay my respect to my brother SOUND SULTAN. With my brothers @emmaugolee @amfrankiej @blackahrank 😇😇🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🤲 July 11 WORLD SULTAN DAY Blessed #GRATEFUL #WARRIOR," he captioned the video.

"We Miss u my dear friend. #SOUNDSULTAN @soundsultan Olanrewaju fasasi Bless up @faridafasasi @babadeeninja @kay_spartan."

The singer passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the age of 44.

Nigerian veteran rapper lanrewaju Fasasi also known as Sound Sultan
Nigerian veteran rapper lanrewaju Fasasi also known as Sound Sultan [Instagram/SoundSultan] Pulse Nigeria

He died following a hard-fought battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which is a group of related cancers that affect the lymphatic system.

He was buried according to Islamic injunction at the Marlboro Muslim cemetery in New Jersey on Sunday, July 11.

Until his death, he was survived by a wife and three children together.

He was 44-years-old.

