Singer TI Blaze arrested by the police

Odion Okonofua

The reason behind the singer's arrest is yet to be ascertained.

Akintunde Abiodun Timileyin popularly known as TI Blaze
Akintunde Abiodun Timileyin popularly known as TI Blaze [Instagram/TIBlaze]

Nigerian singer TI Blaze has been arrested by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

This is according to a member of the fast-rising music star's crew.

In an Instagram Live video shared via TI Blaze's page on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, the music star is seen being manhandled by men of the police force.

The person behind the camera also alleged that he was manhandled by the police.

The singer later took to his Instagram Stories where he alleged that the police threatened to kill him.

The singer later took to his Instagram Stories where he alleged that the police threatened to kill him.

"Police tell me say if to say na bush side they will spray everybody. This country is gone," he wrote.

It is not clear if the singer has been released by the police.

The singer joins the list of fast-rising singers that have been arrested by security agencies.

In Feb, Marlian Records signees Zinoleesky and Mohbad were arrested by the Nigeria Drug Law and Enforcement Agency.

According to the agency, the men had hard drugs.

Marlian records signees Zinoleesky and Mohbad [Instagram/Zinoleesky] [Instagram/Mohbad]
Marlian records signees Zinoleesky and Mohbad

"Yes, they have been arrested because we had reliable information that they were in possession of drugs. We moved in on them and recovered drugs. That is why five of them were arrested; three males and two females," the spokesperson for the NDLEA told DailyTimes.

Akintunde Abiodun Timileyin popularly known as TI Blaze is a Nigerian fast-rising rapper, singer and songwriter.

TI Blaze rose to fame in 2021, after Nigerian music rapper Olamide featured him in the remix of his hit song tagged “Sometimes” which received massive airplay and millions of streams on the various digital platforms.

Odion Okonofua

