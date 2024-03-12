Portable's partners celebrate as singer marks 30th birthday

Omobewaji, Portable's first wife took to her Instagram page in the early hours of her husband's special day to wish him a happy birthday. Her post contained newly-photographed images of them in matching traditional attire, and penned a heartwarming note to him.

She said, "Happy birthday 🎉🎁🎊 to the most amazing man in the world! You bring so much ❤️ , joy 🤩 , and happiness into my life. I am incredibly grateful for all the wonderful moments we’ve shared together. May this year be filled with endless blessings, laughter, and success. Cheers to another year of adventures and making beautiful memories together. I love you so much baby, Big 30th."

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to Bewaji's loving post, Portable commented, "I really appreciate you ❤ I believe in who believe in me Mama ZEH forever ❤."

Portable's baby mama, Akinyanju Omobolarinde aka Ashabi, who gave birth to his youngest child on June 6, 2023, also posted the singer to her Instagram. Doting on him, she called him her choice and her "mint choco."

"Happy birthday to you my choice, Daddy Fitilamihan, May GOD bless your new age with wisdom, knowledge and understanding that you deserve my celebrity crush keep winning mint choco mi," She said.

The celebrant also took a moment to respond to her post, saying, "Thanks my woman he no go spoil for me and you ❤ My star queen 👸."

ADVERTISEMENT

Recall in August 2023, Portable dismissed claims that he had a relationship, slept with Queen Dami, or fathered a child by her while she was still married to the late Alaafin of Oyo. At the time, he clarified that he only started seeing her after the king's death.

Today, she also wore her heart on her sleeves and expressed her love for the singer on his special day.

Her post read, "Happy birthday to my amazing man ❤️🥰, You bring so much love, laughter, and happiness into my life. Thank you for being my rock and best friend. Cheers to another year of adventures together. The singer also thanked her saying "Thank you, my queen."

The singer, in an equally celebratory mood, also posted to his Instagram, wishing himself a very happy birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT