Nigerian singer Omah Lay has revealed that he was robbed at the airport.

The music star made this known via his Twitter page on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

"So they stole my laptop, microphone & audio interface from my box at the airport LMAO, y’all looking for a hit record or what?" he tweeted.

The 'Godly' singer did not, however, state the exact airport where he was robbed.

The last time Omah Lay was in the news, it wasn't exactly on a good note as she had a running with the police authority in Uganda.

Omah Lay and fellow Nigerian singer Tems were arrested on Sunday, December 13, 2020, for performing at an 'unauthorised concert' and disobeying COVID-19 protocols.

Omah Lay and Tems were arrested in Uganda back in 2020 [Instagram/OmahLay] [Instagram/TemsBaby]

After their arrest, the singers were on Monday, December 14 arraigned in court on charges of doing “acts that are likely to cause the spread of infectious disease Covid-19.”

They were later released after spending two days behind bars.