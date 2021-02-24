Nigerian singer Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa also known as Joeboy has revealed that he is in a relationship with a 'sugar mummy.'

The music star made this known during an interview with Beats 99.9 FM.

"Yes, I'm single but I have a lot of female friends...well I'm not searching as I have a lot of female friends. I'm still a sugar baby I can't say her name but I am. I have a sugar mummy," he said.

When asked how he met his sugar mummy, the music star gave a subtle response

"She met me. The truth is that I feel super free and she feels the same way too."

The singer also revealed that he almost dated one of his fans but it didn't work out.

For Joeboy, since finding stardom, it has become super difficult for him to get into a serious relationship.