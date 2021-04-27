RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Singer J Martins begs former President Goodluck Jonathan to forgive Nigerians

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The music star appeals to Jonathan to forgive all those who betrayed him at the end of his tenure.

Nigerian music star J Martins and former President Goodluck Jonathan [Instagram/JMartins]

Nigerian singer J Martins has appealed to the former president of the country, Goodluck Jonathan to forgive Nigerians for all they did to him.

In a lengthy post shared via his Instagram page on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, the music icon lamented at the almost non-existent freedom of speech that the country once enjoyed during Jonathan's tenure.

"Jonathan Oh Jonathan🤔🤔 The freedom of speech we all enjoyed during your stay in office as president of nigeria is no longer available, yes we never valued it then sir," he wrote.

"The corruption your government was accused off then have now graduated with a double PhD in this prestigious government and yet they've kept a blind eye thinking that they will all go free? even if they leave government today? Nope never!"

"There is no part of this country that's not under attack, if not banditry, it's kidnapping, or boko haram or killing of security officers, this things were never heard off before but now it is our every day living experience."

He went on to slam all those who betrayed the former president at the time he needed them the most.

"Oh Jonathan i know you were called all sorts of names, those who betrayed you some of them are dead while many of them have no shame, they're still busy jumping from one political party to another, the few others can not look at you in the face because they failed to learn from judas who betrayed his master," he added.

President Muhammadu Buhari receives former President, Goodluck Jonathan in Aso Rock. [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]
President Muhammadu Buhari receives former President, Goodluck Jonathan in Aso Rock. [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad] Pulse Nigeria

J Martins appealed to the former president to forgive everyone who betrayed him.

"Please I have a question for you and in as much i recognise that you are not a perfect person sir, you could have also had some mistakes you made in times past but sir, can you forgive all those who betrayed you? and bless this country from your heart?" he begged.

"I know you would say you're not a pastor but you're a Father and fathers blessings go a long way in helping his children succeed sir, please and please sir, do this for us all."

The music star's post is coming on the heels of the unrest experienced in almost all the states of the country.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

