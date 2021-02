Nigerian singer Flavour has surprised his childhood friend Asuwa Dede with a car gift.

In a series of posts shared via his Instagram Stories on Friday, February 26, 2021, Dede thanked Flavour for the car gift.

"Thanks 2nite Flavour for this beautiful gift. God bless you," he captioned one of the photos.

The music star joins the list of celebrities who have surprised close friends and family with cars gift. [Instagram/AsuwaDede]

Photo of the car gift [Instagram/AsuwaDede]

Flavour's car gift is a 2008 Toyota Carmy.

