The winner of the fourth season of Big Brother Naija season 4, Mercy Eke has gotten for her elder sister, Promise, a car gift on her birthday.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Friday, August 28, 2020, where she shared a video of the gift presentation to the celebrant.

"Happy birthday to my amazing sister @sweeryeke you so special in my life, you deserve so much happiness on your special day, and I pray to always make you happy. I love you @sweeryeke ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," she captioned the video.

Eke's car gift is a 2012 Toyota Venza.

According to car website, Cheki.com, the car goes for between N4.5M - N5.5M.

Mercy Eke is the winner of the fourth season of Big Brother Naija [Instagram/OfficialMercyEke]

Eke emerged the 4th winner of BBNaija after she was announced the winner of the 2019 edition tagged Pepper Dem.

She is the first female ever to win the BBNaija reality TV show since it began over a decade ago.