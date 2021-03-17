American singer Demi Lovato has revealed that she was sexually assaulted by a drug dealer on the night she overdosed.

The music star made this known via her YouTube docuseries, “Dancing With the Devil.”

According to Lovato, the drug dealer who delivered her a dangerous cocktail of heroin and other drugs on the night she overdosed three years ago.

She revealed how she was forced to face what happened when she woke up in the hospital after the incident and doctors asked her if she had had consensual sex.

“I remembered him lying on top of me, so I said, ‘yes.'”

“It wasn’t until maybe a month after my overdose that I realized, ‘Hey, you weren’t in any state of mind to make a consensual decision. That kind of trauma doesn’t go away overnight," she said.

The singer went to reveal that she went into relapse after leaving the hospital.

"I wish I could say the last night that I ever touched heroin was the night of my overdose but it wasn’t," she said.

It would be recalled that in 2018 the singer suffered a drug overdose which has landed her in the hospital.

According to TMZ, Demi was transported by ambulance from a home in the Hollywood Hills.