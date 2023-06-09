Simi recounts bad experience at passport office due to 'indecent dressing'

The famous artist took to her Instagram page on Thursday, June 8, 2023, to recount the incident, shedding light on the incident that left her shocked and frustrated.

According to the singer, upon reaching the gate of the passport office, she was informed that she couldn't proceed further because her dress was deemed indecent.

"I went to the passport office to get my passport done and when I reached the gate, they said I should go back because I am indecently dressed,” Simi revealed in the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing her astonishment, she mentioned scrutinising her outfit and asking the gatekeeper if there was anything visibly inappropriate.

"I looked myself up and down and asked, can you see anything in my body that is indecent?", she questioned.

While the gatekeeper admitted that he couldn't see anything wrong, he still insisted that she should go back and wear something more "down."

Despite being a well-known personality, the security guard remained adamant, refusing to grant her access to the facility.

It was only after the intervention of a senior official within the passport office that she was finally allowed inside.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simi further revealed that she had to comply with additional requests to gain entry. She removed her nose ring and earrings and even covered her chest with a small scarf.

To her surprise, she was even asked to sing for the officials. The entire incident left her feeling humiliated and questioning the validity of such strict dress code policies.