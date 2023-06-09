The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Simi recounts bad experience at passport office due to 'indecent dressing'

Anna Ajayi

The singer was asked to remove certain accessories in order to be granted access.

Simi had an embarassing experience at the passport office [Instagram]
Simi had an embarassing experience at the passport office [Instagram]

Recommended articles

The famous artist took to her Instagram page on Thursday, June 8, 2023, to recount the incident, shedding light on the incident that left her shocked and frustrated.

According to the singer, upon reaching the gate of the passport office, she was informed that she couldn't proceed further because her dress was deemed indecent.

"I went to the passport office to get my passport done and when I reached the gate, they said I should go back because I am indecently dressed,” Simi revealed in the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing her astonishment, she mentioned scrutinising her outfit and asking the gatekeeper if there was anything visibly inappropriate.

"I looked myself up and down and asked, can you see anything in my body that is indecent?", she questioned.

While the gatekeeper admitted that he couldn't see anything wrong, he still insisted that she should go back and wear something more "down."

Despite being a well-known personality, the security guard remained adamant, refusing to grant her access to the facility.

It was only after the intervention of a senior official within the passport office that she was finally allowed inside.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simi further revealed that she had to comply with additional requests to gain entry. She removed her nose ring and earrings and even covered her chest with a small scarf.

To her surprise, she was even asked to sing for the officials. The entire incident left her feeling humiliated and questioning the validity of such strict dress code policies.

Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, widely known as Simi, is an award-winning Nigerian singer, songwriter, and music producer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Raffeal & Teeza Bane collaborate on new single 'Soji'

Raffeal & Teeza Bane collaborate on new single 'Soji'

Mádé Kuti set to thrill fans at Good Village

Mádé Kuti set to thrill fans at Good Village

Check out Showmax's brand TVC starring Sharon Ooja

Check out Showmax's brand TVC starring Sharon Ooja

Simi recounts bad experience at passport office due to 'indecent dressing'

Simi recounts bad experience at passport office due to 'indecent dressing'

Iyanya extends sizzling run with new EP 'Love & Trust'

Iyanya extends sizzling run with new EP 'Love & Trust'

Psycho YP combines with Ajebo Hustlers for summer hit 'Not My Fault'

Psycho YP combines with Ajebo Hustlers for summer hit 'Not My Fault'

Nonso Diobi explains 6-year break from Nollywood

Nonso Diobi explains 6-year break from Nollywood

RMD Productions wraps principal photography on 'Radio Voice'

RMD Productions wraps principal photography on 'Radio Voice'

Seyi Vibez releases surprise 10-track album 'Vibe Till Thy Kingdom Come'

Seyi Vibez releases surprise 10-track album 'Vibe Till Thy Kingdom Come'

Pulse Sports

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

Explained: How much will Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami in USA?

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

Chukwueze beats two Morocco stars and Ghanaian striker to LaLiga award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kate Henshaw and her beautiful daughter, Gabrielle [Instagram]

Kate Henshaw finally unveils daughter publicly

Portable Zazu welcomes a son [Instagram]

Portable Zazu announces the arrival of sixth child with Yoruba actress

Kizz Daniel and his fiancée have now separated. [Instagram]

Kizz Daniel hints at separation from fiancée

Yvonne Jegede vehemently denies ever being wedded to Ned Nwoko [Instagram/iamyvonnejegede]

Yvonne Jegede addresses rumours of secret wedding to Ned Nwoko