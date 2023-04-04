'Who's your mate' - Simi corrects her 2-year-old girl who called her Simisola

The mother of one may be seen in a video she posted online having fun with her daughter before the young girl called her by name, Simisola.

'Who is your mate?' Simi said as she swiftly corrected the young girl while still clearly stunned by the act.

Yet the perceptive youngster quickly went back and called her mother "mummy."

Netizens praised Adejare's accent and youthful brains in response to the video published on the TikTok app. While Simi was praised by others for correcting her.

Simi and her husband, Adekunle Gold, welcomed their first child on May 30, 2020. The singer took to her Instagram page to share a beautiful photo of her husband cradling their newborn delicately.

Simi then penned a beautiful message to her daughter, expressing her unending, mind-boggling love and also saying she’s got her for life.

She wrote,“Adejare. It’s like free-falling – this unending, soul snatching, infinite, mind-boggling love. Deja, my baby girl, I got you. I promise. Now and forever. So help me God. ?? 5.30.2020.″

