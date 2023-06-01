Simi announces her first single of 2023 titled 'Stranger'
Sensational singer-songwriter Simi is set to release her first single of 2023 titled 'Stranger'.
Simi is set to release her first single of 2023 on June 9, 2023. The announcement was made on her Instagram page where she asked her fans if they were excited about the upcoming release.
'Stranger' comes off the back of her last single 'Christmas Something' released in December 2022.
In 2022, the award-winning superstar released her third album titled 'To Be Honest' which delivered singles 'Logba Logba' and 'Loyal' feat Fave, and 'Balance' feat Adekunle Gold.
Simi recently performed at the Tribeville Fest where she dazzled fans to a selection of her hit singles. She's also set to be going on tour with Grammy Award winner Alicia Keyz on her "Keys To The Summer" Tour.
Having been away from the scene in 2023, 'Stranger' is set for release on June 8 and it's surely going to remind listeners of Simi's stellar songwriting and the infectious melody with which she has captivated the hearts of listeners across the world.
