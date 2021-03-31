Nigerian media personality Shade Ladipo has slammed the ladies who have mocked Davido's fiancee Chioma over the photos of the singer with another lady.

According to Ladipo, any woman who mocked Chioma over her predicament is a hater and loser.

"If you're a woman and you're making fun of Chef Chi because of the Davido saga then you are stupid and you should donate your pum to bob," she wrote.

Ladipo says any woman trolling Chioma over her present relationship saga is stupid. [Instagram/ShadeLadipo]

"You aren't a woman, you're a hater, you're a loser, you're miserable. P.S men will stain your white. Pls have a backup white and be prepared."

Shade Ladipo slams those trolling Chioma over relationship saga [Instagram/ShadeLadipo]

Ladipo's statement came hours after photos of Davido and Instagram model Mya Yafai all loved up at a party surfaced online.

The two sparked off relationship rumours in February after they were spotted holding hands while Davido was on vacation in the Caribbean.