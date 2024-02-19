Tinubu supporter Seyi Law writes open letter to president on economic decline

Seyi Law took to his X account on Monday, February 19, 2024, urging the president to address the pressing issues in the country. The comedian who is a staunch supporter of the president said that he would not hesitate to criticise him when necessary.

"I know you're not new to the complexity of governance in Nigeria, and I truly hope you're feeling the pulse of the nation at this point in time. I am one of your ardent supporters, and I won't hesitate to be one of your critics when necessary," he began

In his lengthy writeup, he reminded President Tinubu about the efforts and the progress of the presidents before him. He appealed to the president to consider the possibility of a mass protest over the current issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Sir, may I cast your mind back to 2012 when your party was able to convince Nigerians who had just had a beautiful yuletide celebration to take over the street in protest of the removal of subsidy on fuel. It was such a turning point for Jonathan's administration and ushered in President Muhammadu Buhari. It might interest you to know that I wasn't one of the Nigerians convinced then to vote for Buhari. Can you now imagine what great protest it would be for Nigerians to troop into the streets because of hunger, insecurity and inability to afford basic amenities?. I don't want to imagine it and talk more of joining them... I am yet to see a fully implemented plan in the short term," the comic wrote.

While emphasising his understanding of administrations needing time, he reminded President Tinubu that his administration is running out of time.

In his words: "I believe that at least every new administration needs a minimum of one and a half years to stabilise. For every tick and tock on the clock, time is running on your administration. Mr. President, it will be sad to lose the goodwill of over 8.9 million people who voted you because of the incompetence of the people in your cabinet. I believe at the mark of one year, there should be an appraisal of everyone, and those found wanting must go."