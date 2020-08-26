Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri-Ezerika has released new photos of her daughter, Reign to celebrate her first birthday.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, where she shared the adorable photos of the birthday celebrant.

"Dear reign, Watching you grow up has been many things, Joyful, impactful, full of laughter and sometimes even stressful, but above all," she captioned the photos.

It’s been the most meaningful part of my life. Happy first birthday @reignezerika, I love you beyond words."

Ruth Kadiri got married in 2018 and welcomed her first child in 2019 [Instagram/RuthKadiri]

Happy birthday to Reign Nwachinemelu Ezerika from all of us at Pulse.

Kadiri welcomed her first child back in 2019.