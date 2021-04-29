RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Nigeria is not a place to raise children' - actress Ruth Kadiri reacts to plans by police to release alleged child molester Baba Ijesha

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Kadiri advises Nigerians to be guarded and keep their young ones very safe.

Ruth Kadiri [Instagram/@ruthkadiri]

Nigerian actress Ruth Kadiri has reacted to the reports that her colleague Baba Ijesha would be released from police detention after allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl about 7 years ago.

Recommended articles

In a post shared via her Instagram page on Thursday, April 29, 2021, the actress said in Nigeria, children have no rights, no laws are guiding them.

"In Nigeria, children have no rights, there are no laws guiding them. This is no place to raise your kids. Even the people in power, some of them are pedophiles. Keep your young ones safe. Be guarded," she wrote.

A source at the Lagos State Police Command had revealed that the alleged child molester will be granted bail soon.

According to the source, because of the ongoing JUSUN strike, the actor cannot be detained indefinitely without trial.

Interestingly the source also shared some suspicion in the allegations levelled against the actor.

"“Regarding this new case, the CCTV footage has been assessed and nowhere was it captured that Baba Ijesha defiled her. The footage only showed him touching the victim’s body but it never showed him having any sexual intercourse with the girl. The girl also confirmed the same thing," the source said.

Actor, Baba Ijesha arrested for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl starting from when she was 7 [Instagram/BabaIjesha]
Actor, Baba Ijesha arrested for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl starting from when she was 7 [Instagram/BabaIjesha] Pulse Nigeria

This comment has been greeted with an uproar on social media, with Nigerians slamming the police.

The actor was arrested about a week ago by the Lagos State Police Command about a week ago for defiling the 14-year-old girl.

The teenager is the foster daughter of popular Nigerian comedian, Princess.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Comedian Princess says her foster child is the victim actor Baba Ijesha allegedly defiled 7 years ago

Meet the man who woke up with female sex organ a day after breaking up with girlfriend (video)

36-year-old man’s penis & testicles cut off and given to pigs for attempting to rape his niece

Army goes after people who share pictures of killed soldiers on social media

Lagos Govt withholds N25m donated to Oshodi amputee hawker after detecting lies in her claims

Senator Remi Tinubu under fire for politicising insecurity

11-year-old girl releases a list of men who’ve sexually abused her & the number of times

'Prophetess', 'Breaded Life', here are 5 top grossing Nollywood movies this April

Burna Boy's mum-manager Bose Ogulu named one of the 'International Power Players' by Billboard