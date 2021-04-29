'Nigeria is not a place to raise children' - actress Ruth Kadiri reacts to plans by police to release alleged child molester Baba Ijesha

In a post shared via her Instagram page on Thursday, April 29, 2021, the actress said in Nigeria, children have no rights, no laws are guiding them.

"In Nigeria, children have no rights, there are no laws guiding them. This is no place to raise your kids. Even the people in power, some of them are pedophiles. Keep your young ones safe. Be guarded," she wrote.

A source at the Lagos State Police Command had revealed that the alleged child molester will be granted bail soon.

According to the source, because of the ongoing JUSUN strike, the actor cannot be detained indefinitely without trial.

Interestingly the source also shared some suspicion in the allegations levelled against the actor.

"“Regarding this new case, the CCTV footage has been assessed and nowhere was it captured that Baba Ijesha defiled her. The footage only showed him touching the victim’s body but it never showed him having any sexual intercourse with the girl. The girl also confirmed the same thing," the source said.

This comment has been greeted with an uproar on social media, with Nigerians slamming the police.

The actor was arrested about a week ago by the Lagos State Police Command about a week ago for defiling the 14-year-old girl.