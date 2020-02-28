Rob Kardashian has been denied primary custody of his daughter, Dream from his baby mama, Blac Chyna.

According to The Blast, a judge had denied Rob's request to take full custody of his daughter. EOnline reports that a statement released by Blac Chyna's lawyer indicates that she won't be backing down in her bid to stop Rob and his family from having their way.

"Chyna will not back down from Rob and his family's attempt to take away her agreed-upon custody of Dream. She will continue to take all necessary steps to protect her children, including defeating Rob's and his family's latest attempt to undermine Chyna's joy as a mother to Dream and her ability to make a living as a single mother - without any child support from Rob," the statement reads.

Rob had requested that Chyna's time with their daughter be reduced to weekends, with a nanny present, and that his ex undergo a drug and alcohol test before each visit.

It would be recalled that Rob had filed for primary custody of their daughter back in January 2020 as reported by TMZ. He claims his baby mama is out of control, and people close to the situation can back it up including his sister, Khloe.

Rob also stated in the document that Blac Chyna parties in the house with their daughter present amongst strangers. He also said she's drunk all the time, and a former employee of Chyna's alleges she spends $600 on alcohol almost daily and can down an entire bottle of Hennessy.

He also said that Blac Chyna has influenced their daughter by making her use foul words which she obviously didn't learn from him. [Instagram/RobKardashianOfficial]

Among the other things Blac Chyna is accused of is snorting cocaine, making violent threats to people in her home and getting physical by throwing objects, including knives.

This latest development is coming a few months after Rob and Blac Chyna both for the first time agreed on the child monthly support bills.