Rob Kardashian to stop paying monthly child support as custody battle with Blac Chyna is resolved

According to TMZ, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have resolved to settle their differences and split the custody into equal halves. It is also reported that Rob Kardashian will be seeing his daughter often with this new plan.

Prior to this new arrangement, Rob Kardashian was paying a monthly child support bill of $20,000 to Blac Chyna. However, this new agreement sees the young Kardashian paying not.

This new agreement indicates that they both to foot the bills of their daughter, Dream when she's with them individually but things like school and medical expenses will be split equally. This is coming months after Both parties had indicated that they were both co-parenting their daughter.

This gave a clear indication that Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna had squashed their beef and resolved to be a united front just for their daughter, Dream. This is coming years after the relationship between these two went from rosy to sour.

Blac Chyna accuses Rob Kardashian of domestic violence

Back in 2017, Blac Chyna accused Rob Kardashian of domestic violence which led to a restraining order issued against him. The court hearing comes after the former exotic dancer spoke out in an exclusive interview with ABC News, saying she felt "betrayed" by the reality television star.

Los Angeles Superior Court Commissioner James E. Blancarte issued the temporary restraining order pending a hearing set for August 8, 2017. In the court documents, Blac Chyna accuses Rob Kardashian of physically abusing her.

According to the documents, Kardashian and Chyna split in December 2016, and on April 8, 2017, the enraged Kardashian allegedly “punched Chyna knocking her to the ground. She retreated inside her bedroom, but he broke the door to her bedroom.”