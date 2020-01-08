Rob Kardashian is seeking primary custody of his daughter, Dream, who he had with Blacv Chyna, insisting that she has become a danger to their child.

According to TMZ, the legal documents released indicate that he is seeking primary custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Dream. He claims his baby mama is out of control, and people close to the situation can back it up including his sister, Khloe.

Rob also stated in the document that Blac Chyna parties in the house with their daughter present amongst strangers. He also said she's drunk all the time, and a former employee of Chyna's alleges she spends $600 on alcohol almost daily and can down an entire bottle of Hennessy.

Among the other things Blac Chyna is accused of is snorting cocaine, making violent threats to people in her home and getting physical by throwing objects, including knives.

There are reports that at some point she got physical with her hairdresser who sustained injuries after. Rob also complained about his daughter's character and personal hygiene which according to him has deteriorated.

He also said that Blac Chyna has influenced their daughter by making her use foul words which she obviously didn't learn from him.

He said his daughter arrives at his house looking unkept. He is also worried about her behaviour as she has now started "naked twerking, and acting out sexual positions that she said her mom taught her."

This latest development is coming a few months after Rob and Blac Chyna both for the first time agreed on the child monthly support bills.

Their agreement...

According to TMZ, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna had resolved to settle their differences and split the custody into equal halves. It is also reported that Rob Kardashian will be seeing his daughter often with this new plan.

Prior to this new arrangement, Rob Kardashian was paying a monthly child support bill of $20,000 to Blac Chyna. However, this new agreement sees the young Kardashian paying not so much.

This new agreement indicates that they both to foot the bills of their daughter, Dream when she's with them individually but things like school and medical expenses will be split equally.

