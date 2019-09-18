Since facing several allegations and arrests, R.Kelly has not had anything close to a good night rest as his woes keep compounding with the latest being that of the lady who paid his bail bond wanting her money back.

According to PageSix, Valencia Love, a businesswoman says she wants a refund of the money she paid as the music star's bail bond back in February because he is still behind the bar.

Unfortunately, Illinois Judge Lawrence Flood declined to grant her request, saying she has no legal basis to ask for her money back, The Chicago Tribune reports. Valencia Love paid $100k as a bail bond after R.Kelly had revealed that he was financially handicapped.

It didn't end there as she went on to pay another $50k for child support for the music star after he had failed to meet up his end of the deal with ex-wife, Andrea Kelly, in March.

It is reported that Valencia and R.Kelly met years ago on a Lake Michigan boat cruise.

How the bail bond was paid

TMZ also revealed that Kelly's $100k bond 10% of his $1 million bail was finally posted Monday, February 25, 2019, after he appeared in court and entered a not guilty to plea to all 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse. Chicago Sun-Times/Victor Hilitski via Associated Press

The music icon was able to get bail after it was revealed that he'll have to pay off a 6-figure child support.

It was also revealed that a small crowd gathered outside while the music icon walked away a free man, calling him names. Immediately after his bail, R.Kelly and his crew took a break immediately as they went on to have a quick lunch.

Less than 24 hours to his release it was reported that there was another sex tape involving the music icon and a teenager which according to a lawyer was worse than the previously released tape.