R.Kelly is a free man at least temporarily as he was able to come up with $100k bond before getting bail.

The music icon was able to get bail after it was revealed that he'll have to pay off a 6-figure child support. TMZ also revealed that Kelly's $100k bond 10% of his $1 million bail was finally posted Monday, February 25, 2019, after he appeared in court and entered a not guilty to plea to all 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse.

It was also revealed that a small crowd gathered outside while the music icon walked away a free man, calling him names. Immediately after his bail, R.Kelly and his crew took a break immediately as they went on to have a quick lunch.

Foto: Chicago Police Department/AFP

Less than 24 hours to his release it was reported that there was another sex tape involving the music icon and a teenager which according to a lawyer was worse than the previously released tape.

Foto: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP

A new R.Kelly sex tape is set to be released very soon and it is said that it is worse than the previously revealed one. According to TMZ, lawyer, Michael Avenatti will turn over a 55-minute VHS video on Monday, February 25, 2019, to Cook County prosecutors.

It was also revealed that the video shows R. Kelly having sex with the same 14-year-old girl depicted in the first video Avenatti obtained, which was shot in 1999.

This second video was shot around 2000. Just like the previous video, there are multiple references to the girl being 14 years.

At one point, it is revealed that R. Kelly is seen choking the girl while having anal intercourse. Sources close to TMZ, also say there's a part where he takes some sort of lotion and "sprays" it all over her face. It is also revealed that he then chokes her, mounts her from behind and turns her face to the camera for a reaction shot.