R.Kelly is back in jail and this time around he is cooling behind the bars for his failure to child support.

According to TMZ, R. Kelly was taken out of the courtroom, after his arrest. No official word from the court has been issued, but it would appear he didn't cough up the $161k for child support.

Sources connected to the embattled singer tell us Kelly hasn't covered the $161,633 he owes to his ex-wife, Drea Kelly.

This is coming barely 24 hours after clips from R.Kelly's now famous interview with Gayle King broke the Internet.

R.Kelly has denied all the sexual abuse allegations leveled against in a first interview since his release. In an interview with Gayle King on 'CBS This Morning' the music icon denied all the sexual abuse allegations and allegations that he manipulated women into staying with him in emotionally and physically abusive relationships leveled against him.

“Hate me if you want to, love me if you want, But just use your common sense. How stupid would it be for me, with my crazy past and what I’ve been through — oh, right now I just think I need to be a monster, hold girls against their will, chain them up in my basement, and don’t let them eat, don’t let them out!" he said.

In the interview, R.Kelly gets all emotional, couldn't keep calm as he went on cursing and pleading on the camera. “I didn’t do this stuff! This is not me!” he said tearfully looking at the camera.

About a week ago, R.Kelly regained his freedom after he was able to post a 100k bail bond. The music icon was able to get bail after it was revealed that he'll have to pay off a 6-figure child support.

TMZ also revealed that Kelly's $100k bond 10% of his $1 million bail was finally posted Monday, February 25, 2019, after he appeared in court and entered a not guilty to plea to all 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse.

Foto: Chicago Police Department/AFP

It was also revealed that a small crowd gathered outside while the music icon walked away a free man, calling him names. Immediately after his bail, R.Kelly and his crew took a break immediately as they went on to have a quick lunch.