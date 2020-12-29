Nigerian movie veteran Richard Mofe Damijo and his wife Jumobi are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary.

In a short note shared via his Instagram page on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, the movie celebrated his wedding anniversary.

"It’s our 20 years anniversary! Hmmmm, Like they say, 20years nor be beans o! At the centre of it all, it has just been God. Thankful. Grateful. Blessed. Graced! #rmdsaysso #20yearsanniversaryrmdjmd," he wrote.

Congratulations to the Mofe Damijos from all of us at Pulse.

The couple got married in 2000.

They are blessed with four children (Two from his previous marriage).