Reality star, Chris Adah reacts after being trolled for marrying a younger man

The reality TV star is two year older than her husband, Chris.

Chris Adah and her hubby Chris [Instagram/ChrisAdahOfficial]

Chris Adah a former love guest of the reality TV show, Ultimate Love has reacted after being trolled on social media for marrying someone younger.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Monday, September 27, 2021, where she addressed the troll over the age difference between herself and her husband, Chris.

"So I just have to run through this very quickly. So I just had a comment from a troll in my comment section without a face telling me how I should look because I married someone two years younger than I am," she said.

"I don't know what is wrong with people. So it is okay for women in their 20s to marry a 64-year-old man and it is not okay for a 37-year-old woman to marry a 35-year-old man.

"I don't know...just because you saw me on TV doesn't give you the right to my life. Agreed. I was a social experiment for your entertainment and now I have to listen to you."

Chris and Chris met at the maiden season of the reality TV show and hit it off almost immediately.

The couple tied the knot in November 2020.

