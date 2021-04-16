Rapper The Game says 'real men' shouldn't allow their women pay the bills at home

In his latest posts shared via his Twitter page on Thursday, April 15, 2021, the rapper said 'real men' have always been known for taking care of their women.

"Why she gotta pay 1/2 the rent ?? She giving you 1/2 the pussy or sumn ??? Niggas kill me.... since the beginning of time REAL MEN have always taken care of shelter, providing & protecting. & if you ain’t got it... go get it !!!" he tweeted.

"If you’re lucky enough to land an independent woman who works her ass off & still comes home to cook, clean, take care of kids & go krazy sexually.... let her stack what she make in case y’all need it one day & still handle everything as a man !!!"

The rapper in his tweets highlighted that even though people might be different, he personally would do anything for his partner.

"Everybody different, but it just ain’t in me to let MY WOMAN share the worry of paying for ANYTHING. I feel good carrying that load & im not changing !!!" he added.