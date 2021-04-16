RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rapper The Game says 'real men' shouldn't allow their women pay the bills at home

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The rapper advocates for men to treat their spouses with respect, love and care.

American rapper The Game [Instagram/LosAngelesConfidential]

Pulse Nigeria

American rapper Jayceon Terrell Taylor also known as The Game has continued to speak on how women should be treated at home by their spouses.

Recommended articles

In his latest posts shared via his Twitter page on Thursday, April 15, 2021, the rapper said 'real men' have always been known for taking care of their women.

"Why she gotta pay 1/2 the rent ?? She giving you 1/2 the pussy or sumn ??? Niggas kill me.... since the beginning of time REAL MEN have always taken care of shelter, providing & protecting. & if you ain’t got it... go get it !!!" he tweeted.

"If you’re lucky enough to land an independent woman who works her ass off & still comes home to cook, clean, take care of kids & go krazy sexually.... let her stack what she make in case y’all need it one day & still handle everything as a man !!!"

ALSO READ: 'Find a wife and delete Instagram' - rapper The Game

The rapper in his tweets highlighted that even though people might be different, he personally would do anything for his partner.

"Everybody different, but it just ain’t in me to let MY WOMAN share the worry of paying for ANYTHING. I feel good carrying that load & im not changing !!!" he added.

"The term “I got it baby, don’t worry about it”...... makes most womens soul smile, heart warm & vagina get more moist than perfect tollhouse cookies, but what do I know."

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija's Mercy Eke shows off newly acquired Mercedes Benz G Wagon

Bisola Aiyeola opens up on pausing music for Nollywood

Ada Jesus drama: Actress Rita Edochie curses critics on Instagram

Kanye West responds to Kim Kardashian's divorce petition

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala wants us to wear Ankara; here are 4 style tips

The full details behind Rita Edochie, Prophet Odumeje and Ada Jesus' drama

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Belly Fat: 5 natural remedies to help you get rid of it