American rapper Jayceon Terrell Taylor also known as The Game has advised men to delete their Instagram account once they find a wife and get married.

The music star made this known via his Twitter page on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

"There are so many beautiful women in the world, especially these days. Even when you get you a “bad b!tch” soon as you got her, you see another 1 you THINK is badder.. then you gotta have that one & repeat this process until you’ve lost em all one by one. Find yo wife & delete IG," he tweeted.

The rapper was engaged to actress and model Valeisha Butterfield, the daughter of U.S. Congressman G. K. Butterfield.

The couple were set to marry in March 2007, but the engagement was called off in June 2006.

He also dated a school teacher, Tiffney Cambridge for 8 years.

He has three children; Harlem Caron Taylor (born 2003), King Justice Taylor (born 2007) and California "Cali" Dream Taylor (born 2010).