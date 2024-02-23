Rapper Ikechukwu Onunaku confirms split from wife after 3 years of marriage

The artiste revealed the news while discussing with media personality Daddy Freeze during an Instagram livestream on Thursday, February 22, 2024. When asked what happened between him and Ella, Onunaku first claimed that a friend of hers was the cause of the rift.

He began: "Her friend Chidi is part of the reason our marriage shattered. We had irreconcilable differences."

When asked if there was any infidelity between them during their marriage, the rapper said: "Cheating? You know I'm the kind of man that will tell you instead of cheating, end the relationship and go your way. Instead of being inside the relationship and cheating. If you're playing around, then you're playing around. But if you're inside a serious relationship talk less of marriage, chill now."

After being persuaded to further open up on the subject matter, Onunaku asserted that there was manipulation within the marriage and the involvement of third parties. He also added that he reached a breaking point, from which there was no return for them.

"There was too much gaslighting, too much looking for faults. Too much listening to random people who don't know you and tell you nonsense. And also a very messed up complex. When I'm in love, I be woman wrapper, I got to point out that I couldn't take it anymore, then she realised she couldn't take it anymore. She always tried to emasculate me and tried to make me feel like I wasn't enough," he said.