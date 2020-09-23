Nigerian rapper Ikechukwu has announced plans to walk down the aisle with his girlfriend.

The rapper turned actor made this known via his Instagram page on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, where he penned down a cute note for his soon to be wife.

"Sometimes we want something so bad we keep it under wraps and quiet as possible cos of our industry or people and the way things get destroyed while out of ur control. But you get to a point u don't want to focus so hard on protecting cos of the confidence you have in it," he wrote.

"That feeling turns to a want of celebration. I've kept it as lowkey as possible for fear of what the world could possibly do to scatter us. But I ain't afraid no more. She holds me down. She makes me smile. She tickles and inspires my brain."

"She pisses me off. She never likes me pissed off. Vice versa. Make up is always the option. She's everything. And I pray she remains that. Next level. Help me pray for next level cos we no hide again."

Ikechukwu is one of Nigeria's most popular rappers [Instagram/OfficialIkechukwu]

The identity of Ikechukwu's fiancee is yet to be known.

Congratulations to Ikechukwu and his bae as they plan to walk down the aisle.