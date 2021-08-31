In bombshell testimony on Monday, August 30, the man who was identified as Louis, claimed that Kelly abused him when he was 17 years old.

"I said, I got fantasies,” Louis testified. “I told him I had fantasies of two or three girls at one time. He said, ‘You ever had a fantasy about a man?’ I said no. He crawled down on his knees and proceeded to give me oral sex.”

R.Kelly's battle appears to be turning for the worse as he sent back to jail again and this time, its for his failure to pay child support [PEOPLE] Pulse Nigeria

Louis claimed he told Kelly he “didn’t like it” and “wasn’t into it,” and Kelly stopped. “He just told me, ‘Keep it between me and you. We’re family now. We’re brothers,’ ” Louis said.

He also accused Kelly of making him engage in a sexual encounter with a stranger while Kelly watched.