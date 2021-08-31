RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'He crawled down on his knees and gave me oral sex' - R. Kelly's first male accuser testifies in court

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Louis says the disgraced music star warned him to keep the oral sex incident a secret.

R.Kelly during one of his court hearings in 2019 [ViceNews]

The first man to accuse disgraced music star R.Kelly of sexual assault has revealed how he crawled and gave him oral sex.

Recommended articles

In bombshell testimony on Monday, August 30, the man who was identified as Louis, claimed that Kelly abused him when he was 17 years old.

"I said, I got fantasies,” Louis testified. “I told him I had fantasies of two or three girls at one time. He said, ‘You ever had a fantasy about a man?’ I said no. He crawled down on his knees and proceeded to give me oral sex.”

R.Kelly's battle appears to be turning for the worse as he's latest accuser says he performed oral sex on him [PEOPLE]
R.Kelly's battle appears to be turning for the worse as he's latest accuser says he performed oral sex on him [PEOPLE] R.Kelly's battle appears to be turning for the worse as he sent back to jail again and this time, its for his failure to pay child support [PEOPLE] Pulse Nigeria

Louis claimed he told Kelly he “didn’t like it” and “wasn’t into it,” and Kelly stopped. “He just told me, ‘Keep it between me and you. We’re family now. We’re brothers,’ ” Louis said.

He also accused Kelly of making him engage in a sexual encounter with a stranger while Kelly watched.

Later in his testimony, Louis explained that he had been arrested for trying to bribe a potential witness against R. Kelly.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'He crawled down on his knees and gave me oral sex' - R. Kelly's first male accuser testifies in court

Comedian Basketmouth releases photos of his newborn daughter

BBNaija 2021: Angel's mom says she made her daughter go for reality TV show

BBNaija 2021: Kayvee is back! Says events leading to his exit was 'unfortunate'

Wizkid's 'Essence' becomes the most Shamazed song in the United States of America

BBNaija 2021: Jackie B & Jaypaul emerge HOH in surprising new twist

Symphonic signs Moses Bliss in global distribution deal

Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Kizz Daniel’s 'Lie' Stays at No. 1 for a Third Week

Here is how Burna Boy, Rema, Davido, Yemi Alade, Omah Lay, Patoranking and more spent their weekend