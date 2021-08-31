The first man to accuse disgraced music star R.Kelly of sexual assault has revealed how he crawled and gave him oral sex.
'He crawled down on his knees and gave me oral sex' - R. Kelly's first male accuser testifies in court
Louis says the disgraced music star warned him to keep the oral sex incident a secret.
In bombshell testimony on Monday, August 30, the man who was identified as Louis, claimed that Kelly abused him when he was 17 years old.
"I said, I got fantasies,” Louis testified. “I told him I had fantasies of two or three girls at one time. He said, ‘You ever had a fantasy about a man?’ I said no. He crawled down on his knees and proceeded to give me oral sex.”
Louis claimed he told Kelly he “didn’t like it” and “wasn’t into it,” and Kelly stopped. “He just told me, ‘Keep it between me and you. We’re family now. We’re brothers,’ ” Louis said.
He also accused Kelly of making him engage in a sexual encounter with a stranger while Kelly watched.
Later in his testimony, Louis explained that he had been arrested for trying to bribe a potential witness against R. Kelly.
