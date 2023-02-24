ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

R. Kelly gets extra 20-year jail term for child porn crimes

Babatunde Lawal

American singer Robert Sylvester Kelly, known as R. Kelly, has gotten an additional 20-year jail term.

R-Kelly
R-Kelly

The R&B artist was given a 20-year prison sentence on Thursday by a US judge for child pornography and other offences, but he will spend the majority of it concurrently with a prior sentence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Kelly is already serving a 30-year sentence for racketeering and sex trafficking after being found guilty by a Brooklyn jury in a previous federal trial.

According to the Chicago judge's decision, all but one year of the new sentence will be served concurrently with the old one. His lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, is appealing both of Kelly’s federal convictions.

R. Kelly was convicted in September 2022 on six of the 13 counts alleged in the Chicago trial: three counts of producing child pornography and three of enticement of a minor.

A federal jury cleared the singer of seven additional counts, including the accusation that he interfered with justice during a prior trial. A jury found the singer not guilty in the 2008 child pornography case after Kelly and two former collaborators were accused of manipulating the proceedings.

One year after Kelly's conviction in New York for routinely enlisting girls and women for sex, he was found guilty on federal charges in Chicago. As the first significant sex assault trial where the majority of the accusers were black women, that verdict was generally seen as a turning point for the #MeToo movement.

It was also the first time Kelly was charged with the abuse of women and children, which had long been rumored.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 Nigerian musicians who have collaborated with international artists

5 Nigerian musicians who have collaborated with international artists

R. Kelly gets extra 20-year jail term for child porn crimes

R. Kelly gets extra 20-year jail term for child porn crimes

Bella Alubo returns with new exciting single, 'Patience'

Bella Alubo returns with new exciting single, 'Patience'

Skiibii recounts his encounter with Fela in the dream world

Skiibii recounts his encounter with Fela in the dream world

Stormzy features Rema on 'Hide & Seek' remix

Stormzy features Rema on 'Hide & Seek' remix

DJ Tunez & Portable deliver new party starter titled 'Banger'

DJ Tunez & Portable deliver new party starter titled 'Banger'

Majeeed taps Tiwa Savage for new single, 'Gbese'

Majeeed taps Tiwa Savage for new single, 'Gbese'

Grammy Award-winning Producer and Singer Kel-P unveils DebutEP 'Bully Season Vol.1'

Grammy Award-winning Producer and Singer Kel-P unveils DebutEP 'Bully Season Vol.1'

DJ 4Rain unveils unique mix at the historical fortress of Cidade Velha

DJ 4Rain unveils unique mix at the historical fortress of Cidade Velha

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Halima, Ned and Regina [Kemi Filani]

'Clearing over 20m is not easy' - Halima Abubakar thanks Regina Daniels and her husband

Sister Derby and her boyfriend

I've made $11,000 in 3 months from selling my nudes online - Sister Derby (WATCH)

Phyna-Bbnaija-Ijeoma-Josephina-Otabor [Carmart.ng]

BBNaija's Phyna survives getting poisoned, fans show support

Omah Lay send Tiwa Savage Bouqet [KemiFilani]

Omah Lay confesses love for Tiwa Savage, sends her bouquets of flowers