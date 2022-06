According to PageSix, it took the jury consisting of seven men and five women nine hours across two days to come up with the verdict.

The prosecutors of the case had asked the judge for a sentence longer than 25 years.

Prosecutors also said he used his celebrity status and wealth to lure women, as well as underage girls and boys, for sex.

The judgment was earlier scheduled for May 5th but was later postponed.

It would be recalled that in 2021, the disgraced singer was found guilty of sexually abusing women, boys and girls for decades.

One of his victims was R&B singer Aaliyah, who Kelly illegally wed in a Chicago hotel room in 1994 when she was 15 years old.