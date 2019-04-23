For a long time now, Nigeria has battled with Internet fraudsters, who have not only enriched themselves with so much money, (you'd wonder if the world is about to end) but at the detriment of the country. They have not only ruined what is left of the image of the country but made the country look like the haven for fraud and a laughing stock globally.

Surprisingly, Nigeria celebrities have divergent views about internet fraudsters and it sounds absurd.

Recall the time Falz called out his colleagues for mentioning the names of known Internet fraudsters popularly known as 'Yahoo Yahoo' on their songs, there was an uproar. If not for the fact that Falz stood his ground, he would have been taken to the cleaners by the sympathizers of these fraudsters.

Fast forward to a few days ago, Naira Marley took to his Instagram page where he shared a post about this same topic on Internet fraud. He showed that he wasn't only sympathetic towards them but gave a very flimsy excuse for these 'Yahoo Yahoo' guys. Really Naira Marley? Really? You have a very promising career and shouldn't be openly showing your romance with these set of guys who have ruined the name of the country in the international community (I'm not saying Nigeria doesn't have already existing issues).

Clearly, Naira Marley doesn't understand the dynamics of how these things work. You don't want to be seen as the artist from 'Africa' who is okay with taking money from vulnerable folks abroad to finance an extravagant lifestyle. Obviously bothered by his comments, he even went on to announce that he was reportedly snubbed by Simi when they bumped into each other at an event. We all know Simi's stance on internet fraudsters and how she has begged them to stay away from her music.

Even his recent explanation of the reason behind his not so smart Instagram comments did him more harm than good. If you listen to his explanation carefully (In Yoruba language) he didn't denounce his statement rather it felt like he was beating around the bush. Some of his colleagues in the industry have come to his defense as they helped him drag popular blogger, Tunde Ednut, who called him out over his comments.

Naira Marley will definitely be doing a lot of damage control in the coming weeks and we hope he gets it right. Like Ruggedman said in his reply to Naira Marley's comments, the fact that you have friends and maybe a family member who indulges in Internet fraud shouldn't make you lose your sense. Don't take it out of context or try to make it look good because you are trying to plead a case for slavery that happened over 100 years ago.

What's wrong, is wrong! Naira Marley, you are one of the upcoming stars with an apparent bright future and it looks like you will be here for a long time. Don't let social media madness and zeal to get likes and comments on your post make you post statements that would get you into trouble.

Naira Marley, next time you decide to share your thoughts about sensitive issues on social media, tread with caution. Have a conversation with your team, maybe your publicist, deliberate..."Should I post this or not." Because at the end of the day, guess who gets all the blame? You!