The veteran rapper made this known via his Instagram page on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. According to Ruggedman, anyone can get involved in Internet fraud but it doesn't mean it should be an avenue to disrespect the black race that was sold into slavery.

"@nairamarley My brother, I love your music and all but you need to get one thing clear and do not mislead people. Especially kids on social media. You can do Yahoo all you want, but do not disrespect the part of the black race that were sold into slavery by trying to use it to justify cybercrime. The people who bought slaves died ages ago. If you want to fight that, then start a cause/movement against the British and America. Whoever owned slaves, but stealing the hard earned money of other people isn't about slavery. You say the Nigerian leaders are looting trillions outta this country, why aren't you hacking their accounts and giving back to the people Robin Hood style? I swear I go hail you for that one.

"But bro respect the black race and don't try to use it to justify cybercrime. E no follow. If it wasn't a crime popo won't be busting boys for it. Thousands of qualified Nigerians can't get jobs outside Nigeria because of "yahoo". Their families are suffering. Young Nigerians are suspect everywhere they go because of "yahoo". If you want to do it, enjoy. Nobody is stopping you. But remember that if you do the crime, if you are caught you do the time. I got friends that are into it, I don't judge. I got friends who are in jail as we speak for doing it, I don't judge. All man dey hustle. God bless all our hustles and let's hold our leaders accountable. #NigeriaMustBeGreatAgain #NigeriaisForUsAllNotForAParticularTribeOrGroup," he wrote.

Ruggedman's statement is coming a few days after Naira Marley raised eyebrows with the comments he made about Internet fraud and its relationship to slavery.

Naira Marley’s statement on Internet fraud will raise your eyebrows

On Friday, April 19, 2019, the singer in an Instagram post, implied that anyone who knows about slavery would not consider internet scam as a crime. He wrote: ‘If u know about slavery u go know say yahoo no b crime’

Naira Marley’s comment about yahoo-yahoo is coming a week after another Nigerian singer, Simi criticized internet fraudsters asking them not to buy her CDs or watch her Youtube videos again.