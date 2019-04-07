In a live Instagram video, the soft-spoken singer criticized internet fraudsters after a fan told her to leave Yahoo boys alone because most of them are the ones buying her songs and watching her videos on Youtube.

Simi then went on to tell yahoo boys that if that’s what anyone is going to use to hold her down, they should stop buying her CDs.

She said “they are laughing at us. They are laughing at us. I am repeating it because I have seen it. Do you know how many Nigerians going to business meetings or just to get the smallest opportunity for themselves to make it and they leave with nothing because they are Nigerian, that’s the only excuse they get. Sorry, we can not work with Nigerians.

Common guys, you don't have to like me, you don't have to listen to my music, you don’t have to send me, but you see, I am not the enemy. I can easily sit down and pretend that nothing is wrong and just make money, smile, cheers blah blah, but the thing is, I care too much, if I didn't give a sh*t, I wouldn’t say anything. I’ve had friends that have done Yahoo. I’ve had friends that have thought about it.

Just last weekend, Simi was apologising to everyone who felt insulted about the line on tribal marks in her #fuckyouchallenge cover.

In the lyric, Simi said in Yoruba language, “do you think I have tribal marks?’’ which many people take to mean “Do you think I am stupid.?”

That line of the lyric was deemed offensive by a number of people online including model Adetutu OJ. The model who went viral last October after getting the attention of pop star Rihanna took to her Instagram page to question Simi if she was trying to say people with tribal marks are stupid.

The music sensation therefore apologised and also brought down the video on her social media pages.