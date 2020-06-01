The dream of every parent is to have kids who take after them either career-wise or maybe just share very interesting and similar attributes.

Nigerian celebrities have always stayed connected with their fans. With the advent of social media, it has become easier for these celebs to shares with fans tones of photos and videos of their activities including that of their families.

Now if you follow a number of these celebrities on social media, you'd notice that their kids are getting a lot of attention. These celeb kids aren't just becoming popular because of their parents rather, they are gaining so much attention because of their talents.

From singing, dancing to exceptional sporting skills, and even mastering the use of musical instruments, these kids are certainly going to become famous if they continue to develop these talents.

Today we will be looking at five celebrities with kids that we think might end becoming superstars in the future.

1. Peter Okoye

Peter Okoye and his son, Cameron [Instagram/PeterPsquare]

Peter Okoye like we all is the second half of the defunct music group, Psquare and twin brother to Paul. These guys rocked the music industry for over a decade until they went their separate ways.

Cameron plays for the Barcelona Football Academy [Instagram/PeterPsquare]

Okoye joins the list of celebrities who is always quick to show off their talented kids on social media. Okoye's son, Cameron can be described as a multi-talented child.

He has some killer dance moves as we can all remember his stunning performance in his father and twin brother's hit song 'Personally.' It doesn't end there as the young man plays for the Barcelona football academy...another Super Eagles player in the making, we hope!

2. 2Face Idibia

2Face Idibia [Instagram/Official2Baba]

Another music star whose records have taken him beyond the shores of Africa is 2Face Idibia. Any song Idibia touches turns to gold and that has made him stand out from the rest of the other guys.

Little wonder why his infectious and exceptional talent appear to be heading towards the direction of his kids. However, two of his kids appear to be carrying entertainment genes and we can't get enough of them.

Olivia and Isabella are already creating a niche for themselves. Isabella is already a child actor, starring in a couple of Nollywood projects while Olivia is a mix of an actor and a singer. From all indications, these kids are ready to hit stardom on their own.

3. Bovi

Bovi [Instagram/OfficialBovi]

Unarguably one of Nigeria's most talented and spontaneous comedians, Bovi has carved his name in the walls of the biggest stars the country has produced. The comedian over the years has used his social media to churn out amazing content and has taken any break.

Bovi and daughter, Elena [Instagram/OfficialBovi]

What seemed like the habit of Bovi showing off his daily activities with family members has turned out to be one of the coolest content on social media. The comedian's daughter, Elena has become an Instagram sensation.

So cool is her content on social media that the six-year-old daughter of Bovi now owns a YouTube page. If you are looking for a smart kid to keep you glued to your phone, then Elena's content is worth watching.

4. Basketmouth

Basketmouth and son, Jason [Instagram/Basketmouth]

Basketmouth can be described as the most popular and influential comedian in Nigeria. He has transcended the length and the breadth of the world with his unique style of dishing out comic content.

Unlike several celebrities who have become famous for showing off their kids on social media, Baskemouth kinda likes to keep things private in the home front. However, that hasn't stopped him from showing the amazing talents of two of his kids.

A trip to Basketmouth's Instagram page and you'll be wowed at the magical fingers of his son, Jason on the keyboard and the 'Mariah Carey' inspired voice of his daughter, Janelle. These adorable kids have so much talent that it would take the world to end abruptly for them not to become superstars in the future.

5. Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde [Instagram/RealOmoSexy]

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde started off her acting career at a very young age. She can be described as a pioneer in the modern-day Nollywood industry. The mother of four has become one of the biggest movie stars in the country.

Omotola and her son, Captain E [Instagram/RealOmoSexy]

Let's just say the apple doesn't fall far from the tree as one of the actress' children, Captain E is already taking after her. Even though he isn't an actor, the young lad is already creating a name for himself in the music industry.

Captain E is a music producer and singer. He has a couple of songs to his credit. Not the biggest producer in town at the moment but the future looks bright for the 21-year-old young man.