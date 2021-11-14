PSquare: 3 reasons why we think the brothers may have settled their rift

The rumours of their split first made the headlines in 2015 but by 2017, it became apparent that the centre could no longer hold.

This did not, however, happen without the brothers dragging each other on social media.

From Instagram shade to Twitter slamming and even the viral video of the brothers almost exchanging blows at their lawyer's office to insulting each other, the Okoye brothers indeed made the headlines for all the wrong reasons in 2017.

However, it looks like they may have called a truce looking at the recent activities that have transpired especially on social media.

Here are three reasons we believe the Okoye brothers may have settled their rift.

1 Peter takes Paul's kids on a shopping spree

Yes, guys!!! No one saw that coming. We all know that since the Okoye brother's fight took centre stage on their families, the kids were kept out of the drama.

On Saturday, November 10, 2021, Anita Okoye, the estranged wife of Paul, took to her Instagram page where she shared a video of her brother-in-law, Peter, taking her kids on a shopping spree in the United States of America.

2 Peter and Paul follow each other Instagram

When Peter and Paul put to halt their once admired band, PSquare a few years ago, a lot of ugly events followed. The brothers washed their dirty linens in public. It wasn't a beauty to behold.

They unfollowed each other on social media and severed ties. They went on to start their solo careers. Well, it looks like we might have a typical PSquare hit song soon as they have both followed each other on Instagram.

3 Peter and Jude Okoye follow each other on Instagram

For those who aren't familiar with Jude Okoye's connection in the family feud, let's break it down. When the fight between Peter and Paul first started, Jude who happens to be their older brother, picked sides with Paul.

In the now-famous video where the brothers almost went physical, it was a clear fight between Paul and Jude versus Peter. Peter had on several interviews called out his elder brother over his involvement in their fight.

