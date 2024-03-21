Former 'BBNaija' winner Phyna explains why she 'no dey gree for anybody'

The opinionated reality star opened up on the recent episode of her Spill With Phyna podcast which had the singer Minz as guest. She emphasised that growing up, things were difficult so she was constantly in survival mode.

"So what really keeps me going is my upbringing. It was very challenging and I grew up in a place where you had to survive. I no dey gree for anybody because it's around my upbringing, it was a very 'no gree for anybody' situation. I have seen how my mates who didn't try ended up, sorry to say. That's why I tell myself that it must be better," she said.

She added that she would not allow herself to be disrespected and let anything slide just because of her brand.

"I have helped myself get to this stage therefore nobody can disrespect me. So if I don't see you physically to fight you, because I like fights I'd drag you like Tiger generator on social media," she said.