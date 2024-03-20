'BBNaija' star Phyna says that she paved the way for more hype women

Speaking on the recent episode of her Spill With Phyna podcast, she said she was a pioneer in the profession. The reality star noted that after her success in the field, she noticed a surge in the number of hype women in Abuja where she used to live.

“Before I went to BBN, I was a hype woman, I still am. I used to be in Abuja and I was the only hype girl in Abuja there, and I was getting known. I was going to clubs and they were already starting to know me. When I went into the show and came out, I started seeing plenty of hype girls. Before we used to be few. Whether they like it or not, I paved the way for them because it was at that point they realised a hype person can go big," Phyna said.

The season 7 winner added that when she visited Ghana, she also met hype women who called her their inspiration.

“Even when I went to Ghana, a lot of girls came to me saying they were hype girls. About four girls came to me saying, 'My name is Hype Queen this or that', and I was like ‘Wow! That’s good.’ And a lot of them followed me on Instagram. I see girls every day on my Instagram," she said.