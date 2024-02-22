ADVERTISEMENT
Phyna doesn't have time for lovers who won't show up for her

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She states that little gestures are important to her.

Former Big Brother Naija winner Phyna[Instagram/unusualphyna]
Former Big Brother Naija winner Phyna[Instagram/unusualphyna]

Speaking on the latest episode of her podcast, Spill with Phyna, the reality star narrated her ordeal with the past lover. She recounted how she asked him to help her sort out her cars which needed to be tinted. Much to her surprise, she said she discovered later that only one of the cars had been paid for by him.

"I had two cars and both of them weren't tinted. I wanted to tint the cars so I asked my then-boyfriend to link me with the person who tinted his car. so he called the guy and told me to let him know when he's done. So the guy came and he finished with the two cars and he called me and told me that only one car was paid for," she began.

According to Phyna, she had spent a substantial amount of money before tinting her cars, so upon discovering that her partner only paid for one car she called him.

"This was a week after I spent six figures. So I called my man and asked him why he paid for only one car and he said to me 'There's love in sharing'. That was the day my feelings for him died," Phyna said.

