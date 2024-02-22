Phyna doesn't have time for lovers who won't show up for her

Speaking on the latest episode of her podcast, Spill with Phyna, the reality star narrated her ordeal with the past lover. She recounted how she asked him to help her sort out her cars which needed to be tinted. Much to her surprise, she said she discovered later that only one of the cars had been paid for by him.

"I had two cars and both of them weren't tinted. I wanted to tint the cars so I asked my then-boyfriend to link me with the person who tinted his car. so he called the guy and told me to let him know when he's done. So the guy came and he finished with the two cars and he called me and told me that only one car was paid for," she began.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Phyna, she had spent a substantial amount of money before tinting her cars, so upon discovering that her partner only paid for one car she called him.