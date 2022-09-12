RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Phyna wins HoH games

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The housemate is the first former Level two housemate to win the Head of House games.

Phyna BBNaija season 7 housemate [Instagram/bigbronaija]
Phyna BBNaija season 7 housemate [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Phyna has finally smashed through the level two HoH losing streak after emerging winner of the week's Head of House games.

Recommended articles

The housemate knocked out Sheggz, Adekunle and Daniella to emerge the housemate with immunity for the week and other perks associated with the HoH title. Rachel picks up the week's Tail of House in the wake of Sheggz' two-week reign.

Meanwhile, today will see the house nominate for the penultimate nomination games this season. With 13 housemates currently in the game, Big Brother's final plot twist will hopefully unravel soon.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 7: Sheggz, Hermes, Adekunle, Bella, Dotun, Allysyn are up for eviction

BBNaija 7: Sheggz, Hermes, Adekunle, Bella, Dotun, Allysyn are up for eviction

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 8)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 8)

BBNaija 7: Phyna wins HoH games

BBNaija 7: Phyna wins HoH games

Bovi renovates block of classrooms of his alma-mater in Benin City

Bovi renovates block of classrooms of his alma-mater in Benin City

Erigga perfectly combines Vanity and Reality in 'The Lost Boy' [Pulse Album Review]

Erigga perfectly combines Vanity and Reality in 'The Lost Boy' [Pulse Album Review]

Introducing AniitaBlonde as she takes the centre stage with her new project; Tis25

Introducing AniitaBlonde as she takes the centre stage with her new project; Tis25

Filming kicks off for 'Gentleman' documentary on legendary folklorist Mike Ejeagha

Filming kicks off for 'Gentleman' documentary on legendary folklorist Mike Ejeagha

Prince Harry mourns Queen Elizabeth’s death in statement

Prince Harry mourns Queen Elizabeth’s death in statement

ZomMadu drops new feel-good single 'Kupulum'

ZomMadu drops new feel-good single 'Kupulum'

Trending

Big Brother Naija season 7 [Instagram]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 8)

Deji Morafa BBNaija season 7 fake housemate [Instagram/dejimorafa]

BBNaija 7: I p**d on the bathroom floor for Biggie's task -fake housemate Deji

Bella, Sheggz and Rachel [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Tempers flare as Rachel clashes with “Mr and Mrs Ikoyi”

BBNaija Sheggz and Bella [Instagram/Bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Bella reveals why she can never end things with Sheggz