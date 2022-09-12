Phyna has finally smashed through the level two HoH losing streak after emerging winner of the week's Head of House games.
BBNaija 7: Phyna wins HoH games
The housemate is the first former Level two housemate to win the Head of House games.
The housemate knocked out Sheggz, Adekunle and Daniella to emerge the housemate with immunity for the week and other perks associated with the HoH title. Rachel picks up the week's Tail of House in the wake of Sheggz' two-week reign.
Meanwhile, today will see the house nominate for the penultimate nomination games this season. With 13 housemates currently in the game, Big Brother's final plot twist will hopefully unravel soon.
