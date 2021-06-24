Peter Okoye bags honorary doctorate degree from Escae-Benin University, Benin Republic

The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, June 24, 2021, where he announced the big news.

"Dear Team P! It’s a great honor to be decorated by a distinguished educational institution, Who have recognized my contribution to Dance and Music as well as my support for the youth in the entertainment industry," he wrote.

"Thanks, you @escaeakpakpacampus @escaeunibenin for this honor😇🙏🏽“- Dr(Hon) Peter Obumneme Okoye Aka Dr P” 👨🏽‍🎓"

Congratulations to Peter Okoye from all of us at Pulse.