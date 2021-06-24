Peter Okoye bags honorary doctorate degree from Escae-Benin University, Benin Republic
The music star is recognised for his contributions to dance and music by the institution.
The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, June 24, 2021, where he announced the big news.
"Dear Team P! It’s a great honor to be decorated by a distinguished educational institution, Who have recognized my contribution to Dance and Music as well as my support for the youth in the entertainment industry," he wrote.
"Thanks, you @escaeakpakpacampus @escaeunibenin for this honor😇🙏🏽“- Dr(Hon) Peter Obumneme Okoye Aka Dr P” 👨🏽🎓"
Congratulations to Peter Okoye from all of us at Pulse.
Okoye joins veteran dance Kaffy on the growing list of celebrities who have bagged doctorate degrees from that same university.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng