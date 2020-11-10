Nigerian choreographer and dancer Kafayat Shafau-Ameh also known as Kaffy has been honoured with a doctorate degree from the Escae Benin University in Benin republic.

The Guinness world record holder announced her latest achievement via her Instagram page on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

"I’m humbled to be decorated this afternoon by Escae Benin University with Honorary Doctorate in recognition as a ‘pioneer in the business of dance in Africa’. This award is not just for me but for an institution. That institution is the dance industry," she wrote.

"I dedicate this award to every Dancer, Make-Up artiste, Barber, Cobler, Generator boy, painter, Tailor, plumber, graphics artiste, cameramen, journalist, and everyone that can dare to dream. #daretodream #powertobe #danceboss #dancerslivesmatter #DrKaffy."

An elated Kaffy went on to write about her she has always seen all her dreams and aspirations come true.

"This moment right here brought tears to my eyes as I reflected and had my life do a major replay of all the struggles, pain, and negative perceptions I have had to overcome to see this day. As a child, I looked through the Guinness book of world records and 18 years later I broke a Guinness world record," she wrote.

"As a teenager, I pictured my face on billboards and tv and I saw it happen, I lived it. I watch Movies and motivational speeches done in the honorary gown of a doctorate honor and here I am honored with the least likely career choice."

"I have heard so many doubts that through dance I can amount to nothing not to talk of being celebrated or honored on this level Infact on many levels. I am here surrounded by Academics honoring me not for a certificate but for the application of every ounce of knowledge I have acquired in life both in school and on the street. DREAM BELIEVE DARE DO DR KAFFY ( ALÁJÒÓTÀ) #daretodream #drkaffy #danceboss."

Congratulations to Kaffy on her doctorate degree from all of us at Pulse.