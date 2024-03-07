'Lion of Africa' Pete Edochie celebrates 77th birthday

Actress Rita Edochie, the celebrant's brother's wife, took to her Instagram page @ritaedochie to celebrate the Nollywood icon. According to her, the celebrant has been loving, caring, concerned and amazing.

"I am delighted to be his sister-in- law," she declared.

She thanked God that she had no regrets knowing Edochie as her brother-in-law due to the kind of person he is.

"In over 30 years of knowing you as my dear husband's brother, I have never known any regrets nor discomfort. Ibobo, you have been remarkably loving, caring , concerned and amazing. I am greatly delighted to be your sister-in- law.

"I have said it before and I will say it again, in my next life, I will surely be married to the Edochies. On this special day that marks another year of wonderful existence, I want to take a moment to celebrate the incredible person you are.

"Happy birthday my great husband, your charisma, wisdom and warm heart have left an indelible mark on everyone fortunate enough to know you. May this year bring you so much joy, success, unforgettable moments. As you blow out the candles, may your wishes soar high and your dreams come true.

"Your presence in our lives is a true blessing, today is a reminder to cherish the remarkable soul that you are. Here is to another year of laughter, love and unforgettable memories, cheers to you my great brother-in- law like no other.

"I will always love and respect you, live in longevity and soar immensely. Wishing you more of March 7, the great lion of Africa," she wrote.

Also, actor Yul Edochie, son of the legend, took to his Instagram page to wish his daddy a remarkable birthday celebration.

He wrote, "A very happy birthday to you, Daddy. The Lion of Africa. The Legendary Chief Pete Edochie @peteedochie. The most handsome 77 year old man. Ibobo Umueri, The Greatest. I wish you many more beautiful years filled with God’s blessings.May God lead you always."

Actor Kanayo O Kanayo wrote, "We are birthday mates. He makes it a duty to call me on March 1. Ebubedike, Ogadagidi, Mmuo nabu. Great to celebrate you while you are alive and kicking well. Happy 77th birthday onye nkem."

Meanwhile, the celebrant, also known as 'Lion of Africa,' has taken to his Instagram page @peteedochie to celebrate himself for the gift of life as he marked 77 years on earth.

